Bengaluru woman harassed by ‘drunk’ man on Namma metro, says in viral video, ‘His hand came again...I froze’

A woman alleged that she was harassed by a 46-year-old man inside the Bengaluru metro. She said the man usually sat close to her and touched her inappropriately, claiming that she realised after a while that what he was doing was not a mistake but “intentional.”

"I froze...I got up and I slapped him...he was getting down at the same metro station, so I slapped him again there. I slapped him so bad that she was crying and begging… and on top of that, he was smiling also," she said in a video statement that has now gone viral.

Viral Video: Woman narrates ordeal The incident happened on a Namma Metro train in central Bengaluru on Tuesday, near the busy Majestic interchange, one of the city's busiest transit hubs, NDTV reported.

Police identified the accused as Mutappa. They were quoted as saying that the man was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident and repeatedly fell against the woman during the journey.

In the viral video, the woman said she was travelling home from work when she confronted the man on the train.

“Until halfway through the journey, everything was normal. Everyone was minding their own business and looking at their phones,” she said.

She said she was initially seated between a man and a woman. The man seated next to her got down at his station and another passenger took his place.

The woman said that the new passenger sat "really close", leaving her feeling cramped between two people. She said she tried to adjust her position to make space. But she soon felt a hand pressing against her body in a manner she found disturbing.

She said she pushed the woman beside her "a little bit more" but then the man put his leg next to hers...after a few seconds, his hand came again. That's then she realised that it was intentional. "This dude is touching me," she said in the video.

"At that moment, I was frozen when I realised that someone is intentionally doing this to me. I was really angry," she said.

The woman said she decided to act when she realised that her destination station had arrived and that the man might continue harassing others if she remained silent.

When she realised that her station was here, she got up and slapped him, she said.

“I was really angry. I am a person who is reactive. I react first and then think. The moment this happened, I froze inside. But, the second I realised that my station is here and I am getting down here...I can’t react and this person is going to pass for what he has done and he is going to be doing this more in metro to other people, I decided to act,” she added.

"I got up and slapped him. I gave him a tight slap and asked him to get up...I slapped him so bad that she was crying and begging, and on top of that, he was smiling also," she said in the video statement.

"He is showing painful expression and then he was smiling. He was in denial and saying something in Kannada, which I don’t understand. This fellow was not opening his mouth and he knew he had done something wrong. He was saying sorry and he was saying something else,” the woman said.

She further claimed that the man was roaming around in the metro for last one hour and "was doing this for a while." She also said the accused was drunk.

Probe launched According to several reports, the women said the Metro security personnel intervened and took both of them to the Metro office.

She said she insisted on calling the police and filing a formal complaint.

She later lodged a complaint at the Upparpet Police Station. Police said the incident took place around 7 pm on December 23.

An non-cognisable report was registered under charges of indecent behaviour and sexual harassment, police told IANS.