Indian Men's Cricket team is playing a high octane game against Pakistan Men's cricket team for the Asia Cup 2023 Match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. While Saturday's game has everyone glued to their screens, a weekend fuelling the ideas of group watching, Swiggy certainly has encountered interesting orders, information about which the food delivery aggregator meticulously shared on micro blogging site ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). Swiggy informed that one customer had placed an order for 62 plates of Biriyani, while India bought 9922 packets of Blue Lay's in the past twenty four hours. "Someone from Bengaluru just ordered 62 units of biryanis?? who are you? where exactly are you? are you hosting a #INDvsPAK match watch-party?? can I come?," the post read.

Swiggy later confirmed to Moneycontrol, that a woman from Bengaluru had placed an order for 62 plates of Biriyani.

The enthusiasm of India's cricket fandom seems to have trickled down into their food choices during the India versus Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match being held on Saturday.

Swiggy also shared, “79,239 dosas were ordered in last 24 hours and team India just delivered another doso (200*)".