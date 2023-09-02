A Bengaluru customer ordered 62 biryanis during the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match on Saturday, sparking speculation about a watch party.

Indian Men's Cricket team is playing a high octane game against Pakistan Men's cricket team for the Asia Cup 2023 Match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. While Saturday's game has everyone glued to their screens, a weekend fuelling the ideas of group watching, Swiggy certainly has encountered interesting orders, information about which the food delivery aggregator meticulously shared on micro blogging site ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Swiggy informed that one customer had placed an order for 62 plates of Biriyani, while India bought 9922 packets of Blue Lay's in the past twenty four hours.

"Someone from Bengaluru just ordered 62 units of biryanis?? who are you? where exactly are you? are you hosting a #INDvsPAK match watch-party?? can I come?," the post read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Swiggy later confirmed to Moneycontrol, that a woman from Bengaluru had placed an order for 62 plates of Biriyani.

The enthusiasm of India's cricket fandom seems to have trickled down into their food choices during the India versus Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match being held on Saturday.

Swiggy also shared, “79,239 dosas were ordered in last 24 hours and team India just delivered another doso (200*)". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“8147 units of dhoklas were ordered in last 24 hours!!! adding 2 more to the number for pandya and jadeja respectively" Swiggy added.

Fans had a gala time interacting with these anecdotes from Swiggy.

Meanwhile, arch rivals India and Pakistan are facing off against each other in a much-anticipated encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two Asian rivals had last faced each other in one-day cricket during the 2019 ODI World Cup, where India defeated their neighbours convincingly by 89 runs.

India won the toss and opted to bat first in the match. India's innings kicked off on a defensive note as rains disrupted the match twice. Shaheen Afridi was dangerous as expected and stunned the Indian team with back-to-back wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

India scored 266 (48.5 overs). Pakistan is yet to bat, as the match encounters a Rain Delay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}