Tanisha Mallya said she was harassed and verbally abused by the Ola driver over an auto fare disagreement

A Bengaluru woman faced a harrowing incident on Wednesday after tussling with her Ola auto driver over the fare. Details shared on X indicate that Tanisha Mallya was harassed and verbally abused by the Ola operative upon reaching her destination and trying to pay the designated fare. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I had a very harrowing and unsettling experience with my @Olacabs booking today in Bangalore. I had booked an Ola Auto which showed a fare range of ₹347 to ₹356 for an approximately 25km journey."

“Once we reached my destination, the driver was adamant I pay him at least ₹470 because he had supposedly driven over 45km,"Tanisha added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“When I stood my ground about paying him ₹356 which the app clearly showed on both his and my phone, he started shouting at me to pay him the amount he was asking for because “Ola shouldn’t show such a low price"," she further said.

“After paying him ₹356 and trying to walk into my apartment gate, he started creating a scene and screaming more abusive words at me", she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The situation became worse when the Ola driver threatened to take her back to the pickup location and stepped closer to her.

“When I fought back that he should take this up w/ Ola not me, he got out of the vehicle & started using swear words and asked me to get back in the auto so he can "leave me where he picked me up" & that I should raise an issue w/ customer support if I don’t want to pay him ₹470," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I was lucky that I lived w family & my father could come to step in & yet when I mentioned that he was cursing at me, he stepped closer to me & started screaming in my face that I was lying."

Tanisha Mallya also said that she has not get any support from Ola so far. “This a deeply shocking situation & I have not been able to get any support from @Olacabs so far, not even a chance to speak to their customer care."

“After a lot of searching on the app, I figured that @Olacabs has started a new fare system based on metre trends and hence there’s a range for payment. But that does not mean the driver can ask for any amount & the customer should pay." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!