Bengaluru woman sitting in park dragged into car, gang-raped; 4 arrested
- The Karnataka Police has confirmed that the four accused- Satish, Vijay, Sridhar, and Kiran have now been arrested.
A woman was allegedly dragged into a car and gang-raped by four men in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru on the intervening night of 25 and 26 March, the Karnataka Police has said.
The woman was sitting at the National Games Village Park with a male friend, when a car carrying the four accused drove up and dragged the woman in.
According to the Police, the four rapists also threatened the male friend.
The Karnataka Police has confirmed that the four accused- Satish, Vijay, Sridhar, and Kiran have now been arrested.
The police him formed that one of the four had approached the duo and objected to them sitting at the park ‘late at night’. Once the male friend left after he was threatened, the accused called three of his other companions and dragged the woman into the car.
The woman has claimed that the car was driven to Domlur, Indiranagar, Anekal and Nice Road throughout the night, when the crime was being committed.
The police also informed that the four accused had threatened the owman of ‘dire consequences’ if she reported the incident tot he police.
They four accused later left the woman near her house in the early hours of March 26. After reaching home at 4 am, she was taken to a hospital, and later a police complaint was lodged.
This incident comes only days after the Supreme Court of India issued a notice to the Indian Government regarding the early release of the rapists of Bilkis Bano.
Bano is challenging the premature release of 11 people who were convicted of gang-raping her and murdering members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Meanwhile, a 34-year-old woman from Assam was allegedly raped by a "friend" in a car near Hero Honda chowk here, police said on Thursday.
According to the woman, a private firm employee, she was in touch with the accused, Sandeep, for the past few days and had been talking to him on the phone.
