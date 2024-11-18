Bengaluru woman ‘spanked’ by biker blames herself for wearing skirt and walking home at night

  • Bengaluru shocker: The woman screamed at first, but within seconds, her vision was blurred, and she froze. She recounted her ordeal in a post on the social media platform Reddit.

Livemint
Published18 Nov 2024, 09:03 PM IST
File photo
File photo(HT_PRINT)

In a terrifying incident in Bengaluru, a woman alleged that she was “spanked” by a biker while she was walking home with her boyfriend at night.

The victim screamed at first, but within seconds, her vision was blurred, and she froze. The woman recounted her ordeal in a post on the social media platform Reddit.

The incident took place at night when the woman, along with her boyfriend, was returning from Church Street to her home on Horamavu Main Road. She has not mentioned the day of the incident.

Detailing the incident, the woman said: “I was returning from Church Street to my home which is in Horamavu Main road with my boyfriend. We were returning from Auto and when we almost reached home, we thought we’ll grab a smoke and then walk home. It was hardly 300 metres. 3 men in a bike passed us and the one sitting behind spanked me. They sped up after this (sic).”

“I was so shocked because I never expected to experience this in a city like Bangalore. My family lives in Noida and the only explanation I give to them for not returning home permanently is that Bangalore is safe for women and I can roam around freely at any hour. This incident shattered the image I had of the city completely. I feel terrified, scared and even guilty that this happened,” she said.

The woman blamed herself for this incident, for wearing a skirt and walking home at night in Bengaluru.

“Being an open minded, secure woman, somehow I blamed myself. For not seeing this coming. I blamed myself for wearing a skirt and walking home at night. I can’t stop thinking about the fact that I just couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t see their faces, couldn’t note down their bike number. I screamed at first but then within seconds my vision blurred and I froze,” she said.

She further said: “I still can’t believe this happened to me. When I spoke out to people about it, they said “oh these things happen, be careful next time” Why is it so normalised?”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 09:03 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBengaluru woman ‘spanked’ by biker blames herself for wearing skirt and walking home at night

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.30
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    3.3 (2.39%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-1.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.52%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.75
    03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,324.45
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    21.6 (1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    324.25
    03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -26.6 (-7.58%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    453.05
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-6.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,131.35
    03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -206.8 (-6.2%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    933.30
    03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -56.5 (-5.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,013.55
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    84.95 (9.15%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.90
    03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    20.1 (9.14%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    144.60
    03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (7.15%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.50
    03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    34.3 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.