The prime suspect had expressed his opposition to Mahalakshmi’s closeness with another man, says the report.

The Bengaluru Police have identified a prime suspect in the gruesome murder of a 29-year-old woman, whose body was chopped into 59 pieces and stored in a refrigerator.

The prime suspect is one of Mahalakshmi’s colleagues, according to a report by News18.

"The man, who they (police) identified as one Mukti, and Mahalakshmi were colleagues," said the report citing sources.

“Mukti had expressed his opposition to Mahalakshmi’s closeness with another man," it added.

On Sunday, Mahalakshmi’s estranged husband had expressed suspicion about the involvement of a man known to her.

The maggot-infested body of Mahalakshmi, chopped into several pieces and stuffed into the fridge, was found by her mother and elder sister at her Vyalikaval home on Saturday. She had been living alone in her neighbourhood.

According to the report, Mukti’s phone was switched off and efforts by the police were on to trace him near the Odisha-West Bengal border.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that the police have information about the presence of the suspect -- involved in the brutal killing of a 29-year-old woman in Odisha and teams have been sent there to nab him.

"We have taken the case very seriously, as the murder had shaken the entire Bengaluru," Parameshwara said.

“Already the police have identified that the person is in Odisha and have gathered information that he is behind the crime. Police have sent three to four teams there. He is said to be on the run changing places."

Further, the minister said: "After securing him, we will get more information....two-three persons were taken into custody, but based on the evidence and information available, there is a suspicion about the involvement of the person (in Odisha). So efforts are on to secure him."

Meanwhile, Mahalakshmi’s family has demanded justice.