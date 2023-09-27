Bengaluru residents are selling their Trevor Noah show tickets to anybody who lives near ‘Manyata and can reach venue within 20 mins’. The Bengaluru residents blame the ORR (Outer Ring Road) traffic!

Comedian and host Trevor Noah kickstarted the Indian leg of his 'Off The Record' tour in Delhi on 23 September. The Delhi show was a resounding success. However, the Bengaluru show hit a snag as his audience could not reach his much anticipated show in the SIlicon Valley of India. The former "The Daily Show" host, known for his insightful take on politics and current events worldwide, after completing a successful show in national capital Delhi, had to witness his Bengaluru show get delayed. Netizens were quick to take thing to micro-blogging platform ‘X’ to express their distress and contention with the event. Some resorted to selling their tickets, because they were stuck in traffic. “#TrevorNoah tickets for the show tonight at 7:30 Anyone want 2 tickets? ₹6500, selling for ₹5000 each. Friend can’t make it as she is stuck in the crazy ORR traffic ! If you live next to Manyata .. best."

“The show better be good. @Trevornoah BETTER BE GOOD! Because I spent 2 hours on the road to reach a very sad looking venue which had the worst parking 1/2km away" a hopeful viewer had tweeted before the technical snag forced Trevor Noah to cancel his shows in Bengaluru.

“BMS stands now for Buggered My Show." wrote another. “International bezzati karwa li Bangalore ne #trevornoah" added another.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

“I'd been deeply missing Bangalore for the last couple of weeks... but now I'm cured after seeing a hilariously sad number of people trying to sell their #TrevorNoah tickets because they're stuck in traffic and can't make it. 😂😂 If this ain't @peakbengaluru ..." quipped another X user.

Some people also informed that Trevor Noah might cancel the show, after repeated delays. “Apparently the sound is so bad, @Trevornoah is saying he is going to cancel the show and refund the money 😞😞😞"