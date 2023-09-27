Bengaluru residents sold their Trevor Noah show tickets on social media due to slow traffic, however, both Bengaluru shows got cancelled due to technical issues.

Bengaluru residents are selling their Trevor Noah show tickets to anybody who lives near 'Manyata and can reach venue within 20 mins'. The Bengaluru residents blame the ORR (Outer Ring Road) traffic!

Comedian and host Trevor Noah kickstarted the Indian leg of his 'Off The Record' tour in Delhi on 23 September. The Delhi show was a resounding success. However, the Bengaluru show hit a snag as his audience could not reach his much anticipated show in the SIlicon Valley of India.

The former "The Daily Show" host, known for his insightful take on politics and current events worldwide, after completing a successful show in national capital Delhi, had to witness his Bengaluru show get delayed.

Netizens were quick to take thing to micro-blogging platform ‘X’ to express their distress and contention with the event.

Some resorted to selling their tickets, because they were stuck in traffic. “#TrevorNoah tickets for the show tonight at 7:30 Anyone want 2 tickets? ₹6500, selling for ₹5000 each. Friend can’t make it as she is stuck in the crazy ORR traffic ! If you live next to Manyata .. best."

"The show better be good. @Trevornoah BETTER BE GOOD! Because I spent 2 hours on the road to reach a very sad looking venue which had the worst parking 1/2km away" a hopeful viewer had tweeted before the technical snag forced Trevor Noah to cancel his shows in Bengaluru.

“BMS stands now for Buggered My Show." wrote another. “International bezzati karwa li Bangalore ne #trevornoah" added another.

"I'd been deeply missing Bangalore for the last couple of weeks... but now I'm cured after seeing a hilariously sad number of people trying to sell their #TrevorNoah tickets because they're stuck in traffic and can't make it. 😂😂 If this ain't @peakbengaluru ..." quipped another X user.

Some people also informed that Trevor Noah might cancel the show, after repeated delays. “Apparently the sound is so bad, @Trevornoah is saying he is going to cancel the show and refund the money 😞😞😞"

Trevor Noah cancelled both his Bengaluru shows citing technical issues.

"Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we've been forced to cancel both shows.

We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before. 🙏🏽" Trevor Noah wrote on ‘X’.

According to reports, Trevor Noah had left the stage at his show in Bengaluru show after people who finally managed to enter the event crossing the #ORR traffic gridlock were unable to hear the performers due to audio issues.

"It's just not the sound system. The venue was so horrid, seating was cramped, the auditorium was hot. The crowd was whacked out. How can an event of this scale fail so miserably? As my friend eloquently put, came for comedy got tragedy ! #trevornoah in Luru" wrote a X user, after Trevor Noah announced the cancellation.

"Trevor Noah's show in Bengaluru cancelled. He's still stuck in traffic" wrote the CEO of a Fintech Startup.

“@bookmyshow you're lucky there hasn't been a riot" wrote another, adding a video of unhappy customers leaving the venue.

"Looks like Bengaluru has given Trevor Noah enough standup content for the rest of his life" quipped another.

