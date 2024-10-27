Bengaluru-Ayodhya Akasa flight among 50 airlines get bomb threat today, total alerts cross 350 in 14 days

On Sunday, over 50 flights from Indian airlines received bomb threats, prompting heightened security at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. Akasa Airlines' flight with 173 passengers landed safely and underwent thorough checks.

Livemint
Published27 Oct 2024, 05:58 PM IST
At least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday, according to reports
At least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday, according to reports(PTI)

Hoax Bomb Threat to Airports and Airlines: At least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday, prompting heightened security measures at several airports across the country. The alarming rise in such threats has raised concerns about aviation safety. 

Bomb Threat to Bengaluru-Ayodhya Akasa flight

One notable incident involved a flight operated by Akasa Airlines that was arriving from Bengaluru. The aircraft, carrying 173 passengers, landed safely amid urgent safety protocols. Upon touchdown, authorities quickly initiated a comprehensive inspection of the plane and its occupants.

Maharishi Valmiki Airport Director Vinod Kumar confirmed that all necessary checks were completed and nothing suspicious was found, ensuring the safety of passengers who remained cooperative throughout the process.

Hoax Threats on the Rise

In the past 14 days, over 350 flights operated by Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats, with most of these threats originating from social media platforms. Akasa Air reported that 15 of its flights were subjected to security alerts on Sunday, but after thorough inspections, all aircraft were cleared for operations.

Additionally, IndiGo received bomb threat alerts for 18 flights, while Vistara faced similar threats for 17 flights.

Government Response and Legislative Actions

In response to this surge in hoax threats, the IT Ministry has directed social media platforms to adhere to their due diligence obligations. They must promptly remove or disable access to any misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules.

The civil aviation ministry is also considering legislative measures to combat the growing menace of hoax bomb threats targeting airlines, aiming to enhance safety protocols and deter such disruptive behaviours.

As authorities continue to address these threats, the safety of passengers and crew remains the top priority for Indian aviation.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBengaluru-Ayodhya Akasa flight among 50 airlines get bomb threat today, total alerts cross 350 in 14 days

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.