On Sunday, over 50 flights from Indian airlines received bomb threats, prompting heightened security at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. Akasa Airlines' flight with 173 passengers landed safely and underwent thorough checks.

At least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday, prompting heightened security measures at several airports across the country. The alarming rise in such threats has raised concerns about aviation safety.

Bomb Threat to Bengaluru-Ayodhya Akasa flight One notable incident involved a flight operated by Akasa Airlines that was arriving from Bengaluru. The aircraft, carrying 173 passengers, landed safely amid urgent safety protocols. Upon touchdown, authorities quickly initiated a comprehensive inspection of the plane and its occupants.

Maharishi Valmiki Airport Director Vinod Kumar confirmed that all necessary checks were completed and nothing suspicious was found, ensuring the safety of passengers who remained cooperative throughout the process.

Hoax Threats on the Rise In the past 14 days, over 350 flights operated by Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats, with most of these threats originating from social media platforms. Akasa Air reported that 15 of its flights were subjected to security alerts on Sunday, but after thorough inspections, all aircraft were cleared for operations.

Additionally, IndiGo received bomb threat alerts for 18 flights, while Vistara faced similar threats for 17 flights.

In response to this surge in hoax threats, the IT Ministry has directed social media platforms to adhere to their due diligence obligations. They must promptly remove or disable access to any misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules.

The civil aviation ministry is also considering legislative measures to combat the growing menace of hoax bomb threats targeting airlines, aiming to enhance safety protocols and deter such disruptive behaviours.