Bengaluru-based businessman Unnikrishnan Potty arrested in Sabarimala gold missing case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing cases related to gold missing from Kerala's Sabarimala temple arrested the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, on Friday, officials said, as reported by PTI.

Police sources said Potty, a Bengaluru-based businessman who was taken into custody from his residence at Pulimath near here on Thursday, was interrogated at the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram.

After the interrogation, the SIT recorded his arrest on Friday, the sources told PTI.

Later, Potty was taken to the government hospital for a medical examination.

The SIT would be shifting him to Pathanamthitta by afternoon. He would be produced before a court in Ranni, Pathanamthitta, later.

The SIT will also seek Potty's custody for detailed interrogation.

The SIT constituted on the Kerala High Court's direction is currently investigating two cases -- one concerning the missing gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and another related to the loss of gold from the Sreekovil door frames.

SIT officials are now investigating the possible involvement of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) members and officials in the 2019 transfer of gold-clad copper plates from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames to Potty for electroplating.

As part of an earlier preliminary inquiry, the TDB Vigilance Wing had already questioned Potty over two days and recorded his statement.

The High Court has given the Special Investigation Team a six-week deadline to complete its probe.