Bengaluru-based techie explains why he chooses to work and settle in India rather than the US.

The United States has long been viewed as a land of opportunity with thousands of Indians making a bid to work and study abroad every year. Against this backdrop a Bengaluru-based techie has gone viral for his decision to work and ultimately settle in India. Google employee Aanshul Sadaria opined that the 'standard of living in India can be amazing' and flagged the many benefits of remaining within the country.

“From Google, a lot of folks from my batch left for US. I could as well. But I didn't! Patriotism? Not exactly. I lost my father in 2021 and wanted to stay close to my family!" he began.

In a now viral Twitter thread, Sadaria explained that while he would not mind working in the US for a few years (to get a taste of the country's work culture) he would ultimately "want to settle back in India".

Sadaria also opined that life was often easier for Indians living in their own country.

“It is easier to get house help here and when you are raising a family, it is much better to stay close to people who actually love you unconditionally. Private education is cheaper here. Public education is better there. Healthcare is cheaper and better here ignoring some rare outliers. It is much easier here to get prescribed medicines for fever, and other common issues," he wrote.

And while the US work culture is touted as an improvement on its Indian counterpart, Sadaria noted that there would not be a major difference if one worked for a multinational corporation.

“Lately, I have seen a lot of Indian techies returning back to their home country for various reasons ranging from social to compulsive ones like visa. I would like to work in Europe for a few years but strongly see myself coming back to India for good," he added.