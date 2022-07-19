Bengaluru-based Ready-to-Drink (RTD) premium Cocktail startup, O’ Be Cocktails has recently raised ₹3.5 crore in a bridge round. The investment is led by Sattva Family Office, Gaurang Jhunjuhwala - Partner, Mckinsey, Ankit Bhati (co-founder of Ola who participated again), LetsVenture and others.

O’ Be cocktails will use the fresh capital to build the scale of the distribution to reach every cocktail consumer in India and, also for broadening the current range of O’ Be Cocktails.

In September 2020, O’ Be raised ₹3.5 crore in their angel round, led by First Cheque, Bhavish Aggarwal, and Ankit Bhati from Ola Cabs, Abhishek Goyal – Founder, Traxcn and Sprout Investments. Launched in 2021 by Nitesh Prakash, O’ Be Cocktails offers Ready-to-Drink premium cocktails.

With an 8 % alcohol by volume, the brand currently has 4 cocktails under its portfolio which include O’ Be Fab Cosmopolitan, O’ Be Sauve Gin & Tonic, O’ Be Lively LIIT and O’ Be Zesty Mojito. So far, O’ Be Cocktails has sold 100,000 cocktails and are planning to sell 1,000,000 in the next 12 months across Pan India. Founded in 2019 by an Engineer- Nitesh Prakash, IIT Bombay Alumnus, O’Be Cocktail is a Bangalore-based RTD (Ready-to-Drink) premium Cocktail startup.

“We have crafted a great range of ready to drink cocktails with the art of mixology and science of consistency, consumers and our investors loved the cocktails. The current investment is going to help us reach O’ Be Cocktails with a wider range of consumers. At O’ Be, we are aiming to lead the ready to drink industry in Indian markets and outside" said Nitesh Prakash, Founder & CEO, O’ Be Cocktails.