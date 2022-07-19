Ready to drink cocktail startup raises funds from Ola cofounder, Sattva family1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 02:40 PM IST
- O’ Be cocktails will use the fresh capital to build the scale of the distribution
Bengaluru-based Ready-to-Drink (RTD) premium Cocktail startup, O’ Be Cocktails has recently raised ₹3.5 crore in a bridge round. The investment is led by Sattva Family Office, Gaurang Jhunjuhwala - Partner, Mckinsey, Ankit Bhati (co-founder of Ola who participated again), LetsVenture and others.