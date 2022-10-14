Bengaluru-based startup postpones delivery of maiden e-scooter to next year

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup Simple Energy has postponed the delivery of its maiden e-scooter to the March quarter of 2023. The company attributed the delay to the recent government guidelines on battery safety.
Simple Energy launched Simple One on August 15 last year.
Earlier, in January this year, the company said it would commence the deliveries from June, which were subsequently deferred to September.
Simple Energy announces the delay in commencing the deliveries of the flagship scooter, the Simple ONE. Owing to the recent battery safety guidelines issued by the Ministry of Highways and Road Transport. The e-scooter will comply and adhere to the new standards, thereby causing the delay, it said in a statement.
“Adhering to the Government's new battery safety guideline, Simple has taken a call to defer the deliveries of the scooter to thus ensure that these vehicles are certified as per new standards," said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder- CEO of Simple Energy.
Last month, the Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways introduced additional safety provisions in the battery safety standards due to the rise in case of fire incidents observed in electric two-wheelers.
The provisions in the battery safety standards will be implemented in two phases -- the first phase from December 1, 2022, and the second phase from March 31, 2023.
The amendments include additional safety requirements related to battery cells, onboard chargers, design of battery pack, and thermal propagation due to internal cell short circuits leading to the fire.
In April this year, cases of electric two-wheelers of manufacturers such as Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech, and PureEV catching fire were reported. It prompted the government to form a panel to examine.
The MoRTH had constituted an expert committee, chaired by ARCl Hyderabad director Tata Narsingh Rao, Centre for Fire, Explosive & Environment Safety (CFEES) scientist M K Jain, Indian Institute of Science principal research scientist Subba Reddy and IIT Madras professor Devendra Jalihal as members to recommend additional safety requirements in the existing battery safety standards notified under CMV Rules.
Taking the EV fire accidents into consideration, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari in April warned companies of penalties if they were found to be negligent and said they would be ordered to recall the defective vehicles.
Subsequently, Ola Electric recalled 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers. Okinawa also announced its recall of 3,215 units of its Praise Pro electric scooter to fix any issue related to batteries. Similarly, Pure EV recalled 2,000 units of its ETrance and EPluto 7G models.
