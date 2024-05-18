A Bengaluru-bound Air India Express plane, carrying 137 passengers, makes an ‘emergency landing,’ at Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu on Saturday following a technical glitch mid-air

A Bengaluru-bound Air India Express plane, carrying 137 passengers, made an "emergency landing," at Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu following a technical glitch mid-air, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

The plane was diverted to Tiruchirappalli, and all the passengers safely disembarked the flight.

"The flight on Thiruvananthapuram–Bengaluru sector on 18 May diverted to Tiruchirappalli due to a technical issue. A replacement aircraft is being organised to operate the flight to Bengaluru," said an Air India Express spokesperson.

"We are providing all administrative arrangements and regret the inconvenience caused to the travel schedule," the spokesperson added.

Also Read | Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar arrested; AAP claims MP ’blackmailed’ "We are providing all administrative arrangements and regret the inconvenience caused to the travel schedule," the spokesperson added.

Earlier on Friday, an Air India flight with 175 passengers on board faced a mid-air scare due to a suspected fire in the air conditioning unit. The incident triggered a full emergency at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. However, Flight 807 from Delhi to Bangalore landed safely at 6:38 pm.

"Air India flight AI807 flying from Delhi to Bengaluru Air returned to Delhi this evening after a fire warning from its auxiliary power unit. After the pilots exercised the necessary protocols, the aircraft made an uneventful landing and all passengers and crew deplaned at the aerobridge safely" said the airline.

Similarly, on Thursday, a Delhi-bound Air India flight had to abort its take-off and was later cancelled after it hit a luggage tractor-trolley while taxiing for departure at the Pune airport, PTI reported on Friday, citing sources.

The report said around 200 passengers were on board the flight, and following the incident, they were stranded at the airport for around six hours.

Air India said passengers were refunded their full fares and offered complimentary rescheduling. Those with onward international connections were accommodated on flights operated by other carriers. The airline also said that an investigation into the incident has been initiated

