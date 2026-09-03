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Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight from Doha diverted to Muscat after a crew member falls sick: What we know

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight from Doha, Qatar, was diverted to Muscat, Oman, on Thursday after a crew member reportedly required urgent medical assistance.

Swati Gandhi
Published3 Sep 2026, 11:57 AM IST
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A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight from Doha, Qatar, was diverted to Muscat, Oman, on Thursday after a crew member reportedly required urgent medical assistance.
A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight from Doha, Qatar, was diverted to Muscat, Oman, on Thursday after a crew member reportedly required urgent medical assistance.
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A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight from Doha, Qatar, was diverted to Muscat, Oman, on Thursday after a crew member reportedly required urgent medical assistance.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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