Bengaluru-Chennai expressway to cut travel time to 2.5 hours. Latest update here

Bengaluru-Chennai expressway to cut travel time to 2.5 hours. Latest update here1 min read . 12:36 PM IST
- The new Expressway will shorten the distance between Bengaluru and Chennai from 300km to 262km
The 262 Km long Bengaluru - Chennai Expressway will be built at a cost of over ₹ 16,730 crore . It will pass-through states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2-3 hours.
"The project will be cost-efficient for vehicle operators and lessen fuel consumption. It will strengthen the economic activities in Bengaluru and Chennai and also connect industrial hubs in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to the Chennai Port," Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.
The current average commute time between Chennai and Bengaluru by road is five to six hours
The four-lane Bengaluru-Chennai expressway is one of the 26 new green expressways
The foundation for the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2022.
Built at cost of the 262 Km 8-Lane e-way is designed for 120 kmph speed
The new expressway will shorten the distance between Bengaluru and Chennai from 300km to 262km.
It will pass-through states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
Starting from Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru, it will pass through Malur, Bangarpet, Kolar Gold Fields(KGF), Palamaner, Chittoor, Ranipet towns on the way. The expressway will end at Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu.
The NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) has divided this project into three phases of construction.
The expressway is a four-lane double-decker elevated road.
*With inputs from agencies
