Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derails in Odisha’s Cuttack; 1 dead, 8 injured, railways issues helpline numbers

Around eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli in Odisha's Cuttack district on Sunday, resulting in death of a person and injuring 8 others, PTI quoted an official as saying.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the East Coast Railway Ashok Kumar Mishra, the incident took place around 11.54 am.

On Kamakhya Express train derailed near Nergundi Railway Station in Cuttack, DM Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said, as ANI quoted, “One person has died in the incident...8 people injured needed a referral and have been shifted...An enquiry is being done of the incident...”

Earlier, Odisha Fire Service Director-General Sudhansu Sarangi said seven injured people have been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.

"The maximum number of injured persons should not be more than 10," he said.

The train was heading to Kamakhya station in Assam's Guwahati from Bengaluru.

"Arrangements are being made to help the affected passengers reach their destinations. Our priority is to restore the line at the earliest and accordingly, other trains will be diverted," he said.

Three trains were diverted because of the derailment. These trains are Dhauli Express, Neelachal Express and Purulia Express, officials said.

Following the incident, ECoR's divisional railway manager (DRM) Khurda Road, general manager of ECoR and other higher-level officials have rushed to the spot. An accident relief and medical relief train has also been rushed to the spot.

"We have mobilised our resources and informed NDRF and fire services. A relief train has been sent to the spot," Mishra said.

"Our frontline officers and support staff have also reached the spot," he said, adding, routes of several trains have been diverted due to the derailment.

He also added that helplines – 8455885999 and 8991124238 – were started, and necessary arrangements were being made to send the stranded passengers to their destinations.

How state CMs' reacted? Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed concern over the incident and directed officials to restore normalcy as soon as possible.

“Deeply concerned about the derailment of Kamakhya Express near Nergundi station in Cuttack. Grateful that all passengers are safe. Authorities are on-site, ensuring assistance and restoring normalcy at the earliest. Helplines activated for support,” Majhi wrote on X.

Also, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said his office is in touch with the Odisha government and Railways.

“I am aware of the incident involving 12551 Kamakhya Express in Odisha. @CMOfficeAssam is in touch with the Odisha Government and Railways. We will reach out to each and every person who is affected,” Sarma wrote on X.