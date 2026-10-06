Bengaluru-Mumbai travel time to drop by 7-8 hours with Vande Bharat Sleeper: How it differs from Udyan Express

Bengaluru-Mumbai travellers will get major relief as Indian Railways plans a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between the two cities, expected to start later this month and connect KSR Bengaluru and Mumbai CSMT. The semi-high-speed train is expected to cut travel time by 7-8 hours, according to a Times of India report. Currently, the Udyan Express is the only direct daily train between KSR Bengaluru and Mumbai CSMT, taking nearly 24 hours.
The overnight Vande Bharat train is expected to cover the distance in less than 16 hours.
The high-speed train connecting Karnataka's capital city and India's financial capital will be the second Vande Bharat Sleeper train after the launch of the first service between Guwahati and Howrah.
The proposed Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat train is expected to meet the longstanding demand of commuters who have been seeking faster rail connectivity for more than 30 years.
|Feature
|Vande Bharat Sleeper
|Udyan Express
|Travel time
|Under 16 hours expected
|Around 22–24 hours
|Route and stops
|Fewer proposed stops: Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune and Kalyan
|Longer route with around 33 stops
|Coaches and comfort
|16 fully AC sleeper coaches — 1 First AC, 4 AC 2-tier and 11 AC 3-tier; modern features including KAVACH, CCTV and upgraded toilets
|Conventional Mail/Express train with regular AC and non-AC sleeper classes
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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