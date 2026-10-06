Bengaluru-Mumbai travel time to drop by 7-8 hours with Vande Bharat Sleeper: How it differs from Udyan Express

Bengaluru-Mumbai travellers will get major relief as Indian Railways plans a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between the two cities, expected to start later this month and connect KSR Bengaluru and Mumbai CSMT. The semi-high-speed train is expected to cut travel time by 7-8 hours, according to a Times of India report. Currently, the Udyan Express is the only direct daily train between KSR Bengaluru and Mumbai CSMT, taking nearly 24 hours.
The overnight Vande Bharat train is expected to cover the distance in less than 16 hours.
The high-speed train connecting Karnataka's capital city and India's financial capital will be the second Vande Bharat Sleeper train after the launch of the first service between Guwahati and Howrah.
The proposed Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat train is expected to meet the longstanding demand of commuters who have been seeking faster rail connectivity for more than 30 years.
|Feature
|Vande Bharat Sleeper
|Udyan Express
|Travel time
|Under 16 hours expected
|Around 22–24 hours
|Route and stops
|Fewer proposed stops: Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune and Kalyan
|Longer route with around 33 stops
|Coaches and comfort
|16 fully AC sleeper coaches — 1 First AC, 4 AC 2-tier and 11 AC 3-tier; modern features including KAVACH, CCTV and upgraded toilets
|Conventional Mail/Express train with regular AC and non-AC sleeper classes