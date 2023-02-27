Home / News / India /  Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Toll tax to be charged from today. Check how much you need to pay
Back

Commuters traveling between the Bengaluru and Mysuru districts of Karnataka will have to pay toll fees from Monday. The National Authority of India (NHAI) announced the toll charges for vehicles using the expressway.

The toll tax will be collected at the Sheshagirihalli toll plaza for the first stretch of the expressway from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in the Mandya district. The 143-km journey from Bengaluru to Mysuru will be possible in just one-and-half hours or less than that depending on the speed of the vehicle, the officials said adding, the project got delayed due to the land acquisition process.

The authority said that cars will be charged 135 toll fee for a single journey, while 205 if they are returning the same day. It can increase up to 250 when the second stretch will be opened.

Check out the toll fee category-wise below:

Vehicle categorySingle journey feeReturn journey feeFee for paying traffic
(local commercial vehicles)		Monthly pass fee 
(50 single journeys a month)
Car/Jeep/Van135205704525
Truck/Bus (2 axle)46069023015,325
Mini bus/LCV/LGV2203301107,315
Commercial vehicle
(3 axle)		50075025016,715

Heavy construction machinery

(4-6 axle)

7201,08036024,030
Oversized vehicle
(7 or more axle)		8801,31544029,255

“The main carriage of six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta Section of NH-275 is completed and National Highways Authority of India headquarters has issued an order to start collecting the toll. After a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police Ramanagara, it has been decided to collect the toll from 28.02.2023, 8 am," the notification read as quoted by Mysuru daily. 

The expressway project has two packages---the first is from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Maddur taluk for around 56 km and the second package connects Nidaghatta to Mysuru, 61 kilometres. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x