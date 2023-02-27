Commuters traveling between the Bengaluru and Mysuru districts of Karnataka will have to pay toll fees from Monday. The National Authority of India (NHAI) announced the toll charges for vehicles using the expressway.

The toll tax will be collected at the Sheshagirihalli toll plaza for the first stretch of the expressway from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in the Mandya district. The 143-km journey from Bengaluru to Mysuru will be possible in just one-and-half hours or less than that depending on the speed of the vehicle, the officials said adding, the project got delayed due to the land acquisition process.

The authority said that cars will be charged ₹135 toll fee for a single journey, while ₹205 if they are returning the same day. It can increase up to ₹250 when the second stretch will be opened.

Check out the toll fee category-wise below:

Vehicle category Single journey fee Return journey fee Fee for paying traffic

(local commercial vehicles) Monthly pass fee

(50 single journeys a month) Car/Jeep/Van 135 205 70 4525 Truck/Bus (2 axle) 460 690 230 15,325 Mini bus/LCV/LGV 220 330 110 7,315 Commercial vehicle

(3 axle) 500 750 250 16,715 Heavy construction machinery (4-6 axle) 720 1,080 360 24,030 Oversized vehicle

(7 or more axle) 880 1,315 440 29,255

“The main carriage of six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta Section of NH-275 is completed and National Highways Authority of India headquarters has issued an order to start collecting the toll. After a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police Ramanagara, it has been decided to collect the toll from 28.02.2023, 8 am," the notification read as quoted by Mysuru daily.

The expressway project has two packages---the first is from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Maddur taluk for around 56 km and the second package connects Nidaghatta to Mysuru, 61 kilometres.