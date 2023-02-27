Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Toll tax to be charged from today. Check how much you need to pay
Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: The toll tax will be collected at the Sheshagirihalli toll plaza for the first stretch of the expressway from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in the Mandya district.
Commuters traveling between the Bengaluru and Mysuru districts of Karnataka will have to pay toll fees from Monday. The National Authority of India (NHAI) announced the toll charges for vehicles using the expressway.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×