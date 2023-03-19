Bengaluru-Mysuru highway that was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi few days ago, got inundated causing accidents, after a night of heavy rainfall. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a clarification regarding the deplorable condition of the highway.

In an official statement released by the ministry, they have said that villagers blocked the drain path near Ramanagara stretch where the waterlogging was observed.

“Villagers of Madapura and others have tried to shortcut access to enter their agriculture lands & village at Km.42+640 by blocking the drain with soil for a width of 3m to make their own pathway from service road resulting in inundation of road due to blockage of drainage path. The pathway constructed by the Villagers for their access was removed on March 18 early morning itself." the statement read.

On Saturday morning, the Ramanagara stretch on the Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway saw a waterlogging after a moderate spell of rains in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The Highway was built with the aim to decongest the traffic from Bengaluru to Mysuru, thereby reducing the travel time from three hours to seventy five minutes.

According to reports, traffic was slower on Saturday owing to bumper-to-bumper accidents, as water stayed stagnant in the underridge on the highway. Notably, this is the same underbridge that flooded last year when Karnataka received unprecedented rains.

On his visit to poll bound Karnataka, six days ago, PM Modi had inaugurated several projects int he states, including the Bangalore-Mysore Highway. The 119 km Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway project on NH-275 is a 6-10 lane access-controlled highway developed at a cost of ₹8,480 crore by the ministry of road transport and highway.

From Mandya, tomorrow, 12th March, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway would be dedicated to the nation. The foundation stone for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway would also be laid. These projects will boost connectivity and socio-economic growth. pic.twitter.com/VC4P0Lau7C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2023

On Friday, hailstones and rain battered the city of Kalaburagi.

Notably, three days after inauguration, Deccan Chronicle had reported that portion of the newly opened Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway was damaged at an overpass near Bidadi.

After the damage was detected, officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) took up the repair works.