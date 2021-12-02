As many as three primary contacts and two secondary contacts of a 46-year-old doctor, who was tested positive for coronavirus with the new strain Omicron, were tested positive between 22 and 25 November.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has said that the doctor has no travel history. The city civic body said the samples of the five contacts have been sent for genomic sequencing.

"Please note that second person has no travel history, so there may be chances of more people having the infection. There is need to be vigilant about the this new variant," BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the administration is in constant consultation with experts regarding measures to control the spread of this virus, and "I only say precautionary measures have to be borne in mind, they are same for any variant."

"Naturally after these cases have come across there is need to take more measures, which will be decided by the government after considering all aspects and consulting experts," he added.

Sharing details of the Omicron variant cases, Gupta said, the first is a 66-year-old male, who is a South African national. He had returned from South Africa, via Dubai, and was fully vaccinated. "He had come come here (Bengaluru) on November 20, his samples were collected at the airport and subsequently he tested positive.

"There were 24 primary contacts of the 66-year-old male. All are asymptomatic, tested and reported negative for the COVID-19," the Bengaluru Municipal Corporation said.

"As many as 13 primary contacts and 205 secondary contacts of the 46-year-old male were tested. Out of which, three primary contacts and two secondary contacts were tested positive between November 22 and 25. All are isolated. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing, results are awaited," it said.

Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in the country so far.

The new COVID-19 variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered.

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said.

India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.