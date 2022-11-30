Bengaluru's air quality dips to ‘poor’ category; rainfall likely this weekend

Bengaluru's air quality dips to ‘poor’ category; rainfall likely this weekend1 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Bengaluru residents on Wednesday woke up to the poor quality of air as the city's AQI dipped to 210. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication it is the poorest AQI level the city has seen in November.
Most areas in Bengaluru had "poor" air quality levels with Brigade road and Bellandur areas at “unhealthy", the daily reported.
As per the report, PM10, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, and nitrogen dioxide are the major pollutants in the city today (30 Nov).
Areas where AQI stood below 100 were-Sanjaynagar and Venkatachary Nagar with a "moderate" rating, and Saneguravahalli with a “good" rating.
The PM2.5 concentration in the city at present is 6.1 times above the recommended limit given by the World Health organisation's (WHO) 24-hour air quality guidelines.
AQI website has predicted patchy rain in Karnataka's capital from Thursday to Saturday this week. Air quality levels will be in the 80s on Thursday and Friday and they may go up to 110 on Saturday.
Separately, pollution levels in Delhi also remained in the very poor category on Wednesday with an hourly air quality index (AQI) of 369 at 7 am.
Yesterday as well thick smog engulfed the national capital as air pollution worsened with the setting in of winter.
Authorities have brought in several measures over the years to improve the city's air quality, including switching Delhi's fleet of public transport to cleaner fuel, spraying water from on top of towers and roads, and controlling the burning of firewood and waste during cold weather.
But experts have said these measures need to be applied across northern India and in cities and towns around New Delhi that form the wider National Capital Region, which also suffers from poor air quality, to effectively control pollution.
