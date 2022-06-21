Bengaluru's IKEA store is all set to open tomorrow. All you need to know in 5 points2 min read . 06:13 PM IST
- The store has over 7,000 affordable and sustainable home furnishing IKEA products
- About 27% of the products are made in India
Bengaluru's flagship IKEA store is all set to open tomorrow. This would be IKEA’s fourth large-format store in the country, and supposedly, the biggest one in India. Welcoming the brand to the city, the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai commented last month, “I am pleased to announce that IKEA will be opening their flagship store in Nagasandra in June 2022."
Regarding the launch, Anje Heim, IKEA India market manager for the Karnataka market, had said, “Ikea aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life. Ikea Nagasandra will serve as a one-stop destination for all your home furnishing requirements."
“Our unique and affordable Ikea range will cater to the wants and needs of the whole family because there is something for everyone at Ikea." Ikea India appointed Anje Heim as market manager for Karnataka last month
With a planned investment of ₹3,000 crore in Karnataka, IKEA is expecting to attract close to 5 million visitors this year in Bengaluru, the company said.
Ikea currently operates online retail in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat, and Bengaluru, apart from operating two big format stores in Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai. A city centre store opened in Mumbai in December 2021, another is set to open in 2022.
Ikea continues its expansion journey plan in India with an omni-channel approach, focusing on giving more options to consumers across India with both online and physical formats, the retailer said.
