Bengaluru's flagship IKEA store is all set to open tomorrow. This would be IKEA’s fourth large-format store in the country, and supposedly, the biggest one in India. Welcoming the brand to the city, the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai commented last month, “I am pleased to announce that IKEA will be opening their flagship store in Nagasandra in June 2022."

