Bengaluru's infrastructure in focus as Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Rajan Anandan slam traffic, bad roads — What did they say?

Industry leaders including Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Peak XV's Rajan Anandan have once again highlighted the infrastructure issue of Bengaluru, which citizens have been flagging for years on the internet.

For a long period of time, Bengaluru has been ranked among the top cities of the world with the worst traffic. Along with this, people have over the years highlighted the problem of garbage, potholes and flooding of roads.

What did Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw say? In an X post on October 13, the Biocon boss slammed the bad roads and garbage in Bengaluru.

“I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said ‘ Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and cant understand why India can’t get its act together especially when the winds are favourable?’” she posted, tagging Karnata Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and minister Priyank Kharge.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's post received a lot of flak in the political community, with Kharge saying that it would land her in jail in states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

What was Rajan Anandan's complain about? Meanwhile, Peak XV Managing Director Rajan Anandan complained about the traffic of the city, saying that his flight time and the time spent in cab to get to the airport were the same.

“2.5 hours to get to the Bangalore airport from the city. Flight time from Bangalore to Delhi is 2.5 hours,” he wrote.

Bengaluru faces severe traffic after bus breakdown Bengaluru witnessed a massive traffic snarl on Tuesday after a state-operated bus broke down on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Social media soon got flooded with videos and images that show huge lines of vehicles at the ORR, waiting for the road to be cleared.

At 4:43 pm, the Bengaluru Traffic Police issued an advisory on social media, saying, “Due to vehicle breakdown near Eco space junction towards Marathahalli , Kadubeesanahalli,Devarabisanahalli, Bellandur is having slow-moving traffic.”

Netizens slammed the Karnataka government for the pathetic road infrastructure in India's Silicon Valley.