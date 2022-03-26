The services of Bengaluru Metro, which runs from 5 AM to 11 PM will be affected on Saturday night, according to BMRCL. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) said it is undertaking civil maintenance work on the purple line (Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli) between Indiranagar and Swami Vivekananda metro station after 9:30 PM.

"There will be the curtailment of Metro train services on the Purple Line on 26.03.2022 (Saturday) from 9.30 pm onwards, between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road Metro stations," the BMRCL said in a statement.

It added that the metro will run only between MG Road and Kengeri Metro station on the purple line during this period.

Here's what passengers must know:

The last train will leave the Kengeri station towards Baiyappanahalli at 9 PM.

The last train will depart from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri at 9:30 PM.

The civil work will be carried out during the night and at 7 AM on March 27, the purple line metro will run as per the schedule.

However, the Green line metro services will continue unaffected on both Saturday as well as Sunday.

