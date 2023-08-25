Bengaluru's Namma Yatri app likely to start charging subscription fees from next month. Details here1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 11:22 AM IST
Bengaluru's Namma Yatri app will start charging a subscription fee from auto rickshaw drivers using the service.
Bengaluru's Namma Yatri app will start charging a subscription from auto rickshaw drivers using the facility from September 1. The app, backed by the Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU), will offer two payment options to auto rickshaw drivers - ₹25 for unlimited trips/day or ₹3.50 per trip with no charges after 10 trips.