Business News/ News / India/  Bengaluru's Namma Yatri app likely to start charging subscription fees from next month. Details here

1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 11:22 AM IST Livemint

Bengaluru's Namma Yatri app will start charging a subscription fee from auto rickshaw drivers using the service.

The Namma Yatri application was launched as a corporate social responsibility initiative by fintech platform Juspay Technologies, in a market dominated by large ride-hailing players like Uber, Ola, and Rapido.

Bengaluru's Namma Yatri app will start charging a subscription from auto rickshaw drivers using the facility from September 1. The app, backed by the Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU), will offer two payment options to auto rickshaw drivers - 25 for unlimited trips/day or 3.50 per trip with no charges after 10 trips.

According to a Moneycontrol report, officials say that the app has been offered free of cost since its launch, but the subscription fees are needed to maintain the app, cover expenses and manage the customer care centre. Other costs involved in running the app include research and development, engineering and Google Maps, which is free for individual users but not for businesses.

More than 35,000 drivers have opted for the new plans released by the ride-hailing app, while 7,500 drivers have completed the subscription process organically, a spokesperson for the Namma Yatri app told Moneycontrol.

According to the report, Namma Yatri is also offering a 1 per ride pass for the month of September and nearly 6,000 drivers have opted for the subscription.

The Namma Yatri app was launched on November 1 last year in partnership with the Beckn Foundation, backed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

In March this year, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), launched last year to enable small merchants across India to enter the e-commerce segment, announced that it has added auto-rickshaw booking application Namma Yatri to its platform, as a step to foray into the mobility space.

According to a post on Namma Yatri website, “Namma Yatri is a Direct-to-Driver app. There is no commission or middle-men. What you pay goes 100% to the Driver and his family!"

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 11:37 AM IST
