Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast: The main culprit behind the bomb blast that took place at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe has been identified on the CCTV camera recording. According to the CCTV footage, the accused is around 28 to 30 years of age and ordered Rava idli at the cafe, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday.