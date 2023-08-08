Bengaluru's traffic woes lead to staggering ₹20,000 crore per year: Report3 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Bengaluru loses ₹20,000 crore annually due to traffic issues, says study. Suggestions include radial roads, underground transportation, and removal of roadside parking. The Karnataka government has been asked to prepare a detailed project report to ease traffic congestion.
Bengaluru traffic chaos is known to all. On multiple occasions, social media has been flooded with posts discussing the issue of traffic in Bengaluru.
