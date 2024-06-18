Berkshire Hathaway trims stake in China’s BYD

Berkshire recently sold 1.3 million Hong Kong-listed BYD shares for HK$310.5 million ($39.8 million), according to a filing on Monday with the Hong Kong stock exchange. That reduced its stake in BYD's issued H-shares to 6.90% from 7.02%.

Reuters
First Published08:10 AM IST
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway trims its stake in China's BYD, reducing its holdings from 7.02% to 6.90%. Berkshire sold 1.3 million Hong Kong-listed BYD shares for HK$310.5 million ($39.8 million).
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway trims its stake in China’s BYD, reducing its holdings from 7.02% to 6.90%. Berkshire sold 1.3 million Hong Kong-listed BYD shares for HK$310.5 million ($39.8 million).

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has trimmed its stake in China's BYD , which surpassed Tesla last year as the world's largest seller of electric vehicles.

Berkshire recently sold 1.3 million Hong Kong-listed BYD shares for HK$310.5 million ($39.8 million), according to a filing on Monday with the Hong Kong stock exchange. That reduced its stake in BYD's issued H-shares to 6.90% from 7.02%.

Buffett's company began investing in Shenzhen-based BYD in 2008, when it paid $230 million for about 225 million shares, then equal to a 10% stake.

It began selling shares in 2022, after BYD's share price had risen more than 20-fold.

Also Read | Latest News Today Live Updates June 18, 2024: Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to release ’PM Kisan’ 17th instalment, NEET PG admit card, ixigo IPO, and more
Also Read | Top Events of the Day: PM Modi in UP, Bihar; ixigo IPO, and more
Also Read | West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is out

The share price has fallen about 30% since peaking in June 2022. Tesla dethroned BYD and reclaimed its status as the largest electric vehicle seller in April.

Berkshire's investment in BYD the brainchild of Charlie Munger, Berkshire's late vice chairman.

Munger said at the 2023 annual meeting of publishing and software company Daily Journal that he had "never helped do anything at Berkshire that was as good as BYD."

Berkshire invests mainly in the United States.

Buffett said at the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate's annual meeting last month that it will keep doing so, but that BYD was a rewarding exception.

"Charlie twice has pounded the table with me and just said, you know, 'Buy, buy, buy,'" Buffett told shareholders. "BYD was one of them, and Costco was the other.... He was right, big time, in both companies." (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Ella Cao, Ethan Wang, Donny Kwok and Niket Nishant; Editing by David Goodman, Krishna Chandra Eluri, Susan Fenton and Shinjini Ganguli)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaBerkshire Hathaway trims stake in China’s BYD

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,950.000.00
    Chennai
    73,160.000.00
    Delhi
    73,663.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,016.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue