The year 2023 will end in a few hours, giving way to anticipation of a new year, New Year 2024. If you are planning to ring in the new year with a cozy movie night, or by binge watching dramas on OTT, Livemint has some recommendations curated for you!

Classics When Harry Met Sally (Movie) 1989 classic rom-com When Harry Met Sally boasts THE best New Year's Eve scenes, and also marks the greatest romantic comedies ever made.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sleepless In Seattle (1993) When it comes to romantic films to watch on NYE, there's no better option than this emotional tear-jerker starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan — especially in one beautiful scene when Hanks' character imagines a sweet conversation with his late wife on New Year's Eve.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Berlin (Drama series) A spin-off of the immensely popular Spanish series, Money Heist, this is the story of Berlin back in his golden age before the events of "Money Heist," when Berlin and a masterful gang gather in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Mangalavaaram (Movie) A Telegu-language psychological mystery thriller that tells the story when fear engulfs a village as murders pile up. Shailu, a young woman is the heart of the story and the enigmatic tale unravels with a suspenseful cinematic journey.

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Jaane Jaan (Movie) The Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma starrer was tagged the number one movie by Netflix, based on global viewing hours, is a thriller that tells a story when a single mother is caught in a crime investigation, her neighbour, a gifted math teacher, offers to help, and a relentless cop digs into the case.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Three of Us (Movie) Starring Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Three of Us is a story of when a woman with early onset dementia visits her hometown with her husband, buried memories and a former love pave a poignant path through her past.

Where to Watch: Netflix

12th Fail (Movie) Starring Vikrant Massey, and Medha Shankar, 12th Fail tells the story of an IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma who fearlessly embraces the idea of restarting his academic journey and reclaiming his destiny at a place where millions of students attempt the world's toughest competitive exam: UPSC.

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (Movie) If you haven't jumped the wagon about this Ananya Pandey, Siddhant CHaturvedi starrer movie, that social media has called ‘the most relatable content ever made’, then the New Year holiday is the perfect time to indulge in the narrative of three best friends, who juggle life as 20-somethings in Mumbai, where romance, ambition and heartbreak collide with the addictive draw of social media.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Gulmohar (Movie) Marking Sharmila Tagore's OTT debut, and a comeback, after she revealed that she was diagnosed with Cancer while the world was battling the Covid pandemic, Gulmohar is a family watch. It follows the multi-generation Batra family, who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home, and how this shift in their lives is a rediscovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with secrets and insecurities.

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Korean Drama Crash Landing on You (Drama Series) A 16 episode romantic drama follows a South Korean heiress Yoon Se-ri who crash-lands in a quaint North Korean hamlet after a paragliding misadventure. When army officer Ri Jeong-hyeok rescues her, Se-ri immediately strikes a warm bond with him. Soon, they fall in love and aspire to be with each other. However, cross-cultural differences pose a threat to their blooming love.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Boys Over Flowers (Drama Series) For all those early Korean Drama fans, you can revisit this Lee Min Ho classic, that follows a meek Geum Jan-di who gets enrolled at Shinhwa High School, Korea’s most prestigious school. She becomes the centre of attraction for F4, an exclusive group of four wealthy boys. Soon, the group’s tsundere leader Goo Jun-pyo (Lee) falls for Jan-di, and the duo starts dating. When the former’s powerful family opposes their relationship, Jun-pyo proves his love by vowing to be with Jan-di forever.

Where to Watch: Netflix

And if all else fails' you can always binge on Koffee with Karan season 8 on Disney+Hotstar, and catch up on the latest happenings in the film industry in India.

