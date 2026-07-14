‘Best and most powerful’: What British TV host Bear Grylls said about PM Modi in viral tribute

British TV icon and survivalist Bear Grylls took to X in the early hours of Tuesday, 14 July, to give a shoutout to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him one of the world’s “best” and “most powerful”.

The post, featuring photos of the Man vs Wild host with Prince William of the UK, former US president Barack Obama and PM Narendra Modi, is captioned “I’ve met some of the most powerful leaders in the world. The best ones were never the loudest”.

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Filmed in 2019, a special episode of Man vs Wild was released in 2020 where PM Narendra Modi and Bear Grylls explored Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, bringing awareness to issues such as animal conservation and environmental change, while PM Modi shed light on how to live with love for nature and spread the message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”; an idea that the world is one family. Through this message, he emphasises the importance of preserving nature and leaving it unexploited for future generations.

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Also Read | Narendra Modi walks in wild with Bear Grylls, talks about conserving nature

Bear Grylls, India and PM Modi

Speaking ahead of the episode’s release in 2020, PM Modi stated "For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it”.

This post and the episode are the latest pieces of Bear Grylls’ deep connection to India, who fell in love with the country during hikes through the Himalayas, even spending a month with Indian troops as a teenager before enlisting for the British Special Air Service (SAS). He has also filmed episodes of his show, “Man vs Wild” with other prominent Indian figures such as Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth.

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Also Read | PM Modi reveals how he communicated with Bear Grylls in Hindi during Man vs Wild

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home ‘Best and most powerful’: What British TV host Bear Grylls said about PM Modi in viral tribute