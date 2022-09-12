Best Bolero driver in world: Anand Mahindra after man dodges chasing elephant

Best Bolero driver in world: Anand Mahindra after man dodges chasing elephant1 min read . 09:56 PM IST
- The man was seen driving backwards as the elephant approaches aggressively.
A man driving a Mahindra Bolero was seen efficiently dodging a chasing elephant in the middle of a jungle. Sharing the viral video, Anand Mahindra hailed the driver as the 'best' in the world and called him 'Captain Cool'.
Mahindra tweeted, "This was apparently at the Kabini Reserve last Thursday. I hereby anoint the man at the wheel as the best Bolero driver in the world & also nickname him Captain Cool."
The 35 seconds video where the driver was seen driving through the dense forest in Karnataka has close to 4 lakh views. The man was seen driving backwards as the elephant - it seems to be a male, with large tusks - approaches aggressively.
Towards the end of the video, the person in the passenger seat seems shocked as he looks at the driver.
A user responded to Anand Mahindra’s tweet, sharing a photograph of the driver and identifying him as Prakash.
