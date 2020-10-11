Best captions for monkey perched on DTH can win you Mahindra scale models

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is very active and creative on social media site Twitter. His caption competition is simply superb. He puts a picture and chooses a Hindi and English winner for the competition. This time the business honcho has shared a picture, in which a monkey is sitting on the DTH umbrella. "In times like these, I can’t think of a better pic for my next caption competition. As always, will look for 2 winners: in Hindi and in English. Again, winners receive scale models of a Mahindra vehicle..Short deadline; all answers to be submitted before 2 pm IST 11th October," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

So, don’t just sit idle! hurry up as the contest ends today at 2 pm.

Since being shared, 42.5k people have replied to this caption competition tweet, 6.7k people have retweeted it and 28k people have like this tweet.

Sit Top Box — Vijay Madhira (@GaulFan) October 10, 2020

One user captioned it 'Sit Top Box'.

Ready to land on Mars 😜 pic.twitter.com/X27mml3uB9 — Buddhaghosh Gaikwad (@BuddhaghoshG) October 11, 2020

Another wrote, 'Ready to Land on Mars.'

Some of the captions tweeted by users

"DTH = Direct To Hanumanji"

"Simian on a Saucer !!!!!!!!!!!"

"Some really great captions coming in....," Mahindra tweeted.

Some really great captions coming in.... https://t.co/Rk8kOs8vNF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 10, 2020

In another news, Anand Mahindra on Thursday cautioned that unless the government "loosens the purse strings to support those at the bottom of the pyramid" India is going to have social issues in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at the India Invest 2020 forum organised the Canada-India Business council, he said the sufferings of the people at the bottom of the pyramid due to the COVID-19 cannot be wished away even though the current economic recovery in terms of good "numbers from large companies, auto and tractor sales looks wonderful".

