The Valentine's week has begun and if you are looking for a kind of gift which can survive longer than imported chocolates and exotic flowers, and carries more relevance than expensive perfumes, then explore some options that can increase financial security of your partner.

From bonds to share markets, there are ample of gifting options available for people who are looking to take care of the financial well-being of their loved ones. Below are the few financial gifting options for Valentines Day 2023.

Gift gold smartly with gold bonds and ETFs

Instead of visiting all the jewellery shops to find that right set of jewellery for your loved ones, try gifting gold virtually. For those who prefer to buy gold jewellery seeing it as a long term investment, Gold ETF or sovereign gold bonds can also be a good option. Gold Exchange Traded Funds(ETF) are traded on domestic physical gold price. Buying Gold ETF requires a demat accounts or a trading account. People can buy Gold ETF on BSE and NSE. On the other hand, Sovereign gold bonds are the government securities denominated in the form of gold.

Health Insurance

The large section of youngsters and millenials, who are the ones celebrating Valentine's Day the most can use it as an opportunity to get a health insurance policy for your loved ones. Take some time, discuss with your partner about their needs and capacity of spending on insurance, discuss with experts and get a life insurance for your partners. People can also consider taking a life insurance, if not taken till now, and add nominee of your loved ones this Valentines week.

Take first step to investment with SIP

If you and your partner are new to the world of saving and investment, then Valentines Day can be a perfect start of your investment journey. Before starting investment make an investment goal and start by considering low-risk investment options like Systematic Investment Plans(SIP). It is also a good way to start investing in mutual funds. With SIP, people can invest monthly(or quarterly) on mutual funds over a certain period of time. It helps in yielding long-term benefits

Green Bonds

If you already have some investment and looking for a way to please your environmentally conscious partner who always seeks to find ways in saving the nature, here is an investment option to that too. The Reserve Bank of India(RBI) will conduct the auction of Sovereign Green Bonds on February 9. These green bonds will be utilised by the government in sustainable energy programs and schemes. People can buy these bonds from RBI Retail Direct website. However, India's green bond marketplace is at a nascent stage, as its framework was announced by the government last year only. Hence, invest only after understanding all its risk and benefits.

Gift market shares of your partner's favourite brand/company

From cosmetics to clothing, if there is any brand or a company your loved one is fascinated about, then you can consider gifting its shares this Valentines Day. After understanding the fundamentals of that company and evaluating its past performance and future prospects you can buy some shares of a company with a promising growth.