Best financial gifting ideas for Valentines Day 2023

Green Bonds

If you already have some investment and looking for a way to please your environmentally conscious partner who always seeks to find ways in saving the nature, here is an investment option to that too. The Reserve Bank of India(RBI) will conduct the auction of Sovereign Green Bonds on February 9. These green bonds will be utilised by the government in sustainable energy programs and schemes. People can buy these bonds from RBI Retail Direct website. However, India's green bond marketplace is at a nascent stage, as its framework was announced by the government last year only. Hence, invest only after understanding all its risk and benefits.