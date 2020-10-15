8 Indian beaches get prestigious Blue Flag certification. Check list here

Eight beaches in India have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag certification. The Blue Flag certification is a globally recognised eco-label accorded by "Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark" based on 33 stringent criteria under four major heads -- environmental education and information, bathing water quality, environment management and conservation, and safety and services at the beaches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described certification for eight Indian beaches as a wonderful feat, and said it showcases the importance India attaches to protecting such spots and furthering sustainable development.

These are eight Blue Flag certified desi beaches

Shivrajpur beach in Gujarat: Shivrajpur is just 15 minutes north of the Rukmani temple. The long, pristine beach stretches near the shivrajpur village,between a lighthouse and a rocky shoreline.

View Full Image Shivrajpur beach in Gujarat

Ghoghla in Diu.

Kasarkod and Padubidri in Karnataka.

Kappad in Kerala: Kappad Beach has historically played an important role in the history of Kerala. On these shores, over 500 years ago in 1498, 170 men led by Vasco- da-Gama first stepped onto Kerala.

"A visit to Kozhikode is incomplete without a visit to this legendary site. The spice route flourished through this Beach," says Kerala Tourism official website.

View Full Image Kappad in Kerala

Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh,

Golden in Odisha and

Radhanagar in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Radhanagar Beach is one of the most famous attractions in Havelock Island. Commonly known as Beach No. 7, Radhanagar has been given the title of the best beach in Asia and the 7th best beach in the world by Time Magazine in 2004. The beach is also included in the Top 25 beaches in Asia by Tripadvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Awards in 2016.

View Full Image Radhanagar in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

A Blue Flag beach is an eco-tourism model endeavouring to provide the tourists or beachgoers clean and hygienic bathing water, facilities, safe and healthy environment and sustainable development of the area.

Japan, South Korea and the UAE are the only other Asian nations who have been conferred with a couple of Blue Flag beaches.

