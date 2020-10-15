8 Indian beaches get prestigious Blue Flag certification. Check list here

Radhanagar in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Radhanagar Beach is one of the most famous attractions in Havelock Island. Commonly known as Beach No. 7, Radhanagar has been given the title of the best beach in Asia and the 7th best beach in the world by Time Magazine in 2004. The beach is also included in the Top 25 beaches in Asia by Tripadvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Awards in 2016.