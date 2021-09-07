Best  innovative  workplaces  in  focus  at  Mint W3 Champions  awards

The pandemic has reshaped our workplace in many ways. Overnight, India’s corporates have had to become more flexible and adopt policies they shied away from in the past. As work from home (WFH) became the norm, companies invested in new processes, tools, and training to equip employees for the future of work.

One-and-a-half years since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, there are still question marks on the relevance of office real estate. The future of the workplace, perhaps, is about a blended model, where both WFH and the office co-exist. Some call it the ‘phygital organization’.

Meanwhile, corporates have been forced to trim expenses. This has given rise to a new workforce, the gig workers. Enterprises are also investing in automation to do away with mundane and repetitive tasks, making many job roles irrelevant. Companies that adapted to the next normal are emerging as the champions others would want to emulate.

The MintW3 Champions 2021, to be announced on 24 September, will highlight and award organizations that have driven change in their workplaces through innovative workforce and workplace strategies during these challenging times.

Nominations are already pouring into categories such as large, medium and emerging and digital native enterprises (each of which will have three distinct sub-categories—‘Future of work’, ‘Future of workforce’, and the ‘Future of workplace’).

The winners will be picked after three levels of internal evaluation and finally by a star jury that includes Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Group; C.P. Gurnani, chief executive and managing director of Tech Mahindra; Kaushik Shaparia, chief executive of Deutsche Bank India; and Hema Ravichandar, strategic human resources adviser.

The deadline for submitting nominations is 10 September. The awards will be part of the MintW3 Conclave on 24 September, a summit that will debate and discuss how companies are ‘reimagining the 3Ws: work, workplace, workforce’.

