RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka shared some Monday motivation with a video of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who was talking about the best investments one can do. Buffett talked about how investments in skills and learning are the most secured and cannot be taken away.

The best investment you can do ……#WarrenBuffett pic.twitter.com/bAKSVJDGLM — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 13, 2023

“The best thing you can do is to be exceptionally good at something. If you are the best doctor in town, or the best lawyer in town, whatever abilities you have can't be taken away from you. They can't actually be inflated away from you," Buffet can be heard saying in the video.

"Somebody else will give you some of the wheat, they produce or cotton or whatever it may be, and they will trade you for the skill you have. So the best investment by far is anything that develops yourself," Buffett added.

In this hyper-competitive world, many business and world leaders emphasize the importance of skills and also stress upon the inalienable part of it. The continuously evolving world of technology is presenting its own set of challenges and a skillful person must update his skills regularly to catch up.

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful global investors and is also known as the "Oracle of Omaha." According to Forbes, Buffett runs Berkshire Hathaway, which owns dozens of companies, including insurer Geico, battery maker Duracell and restaurant chain Dairy Queen.

Buffet has a net worth of around $105 billion and has promised to donate 99% of the wealth and has already given $49 billion to charity. In 2010, Buffet and Microsoft founder Bill Gates launched the Giving Pledge which asked billionaires to donate at least half of their for charitable causes.