Mumbai news: BEST launches premium bus service via Atal Setu bridge. Details here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 21.8 km-long country's longest sea link ‘Atal Setu’ between Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai and Sewri in Mumbai on January 12 and opened for the public the next day.
Civic transport and electricity provider BEST has launched an AC premium bus service between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai via the Atal Setu, the country's longest sea bridge that was inaugurated two months ago, PTI reported.
