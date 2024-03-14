Civic transport and electricity provider BEST has launched an AC premium bus service between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai via the Atal Setu , the country's longest sea bridge that was inaugurated two months ago, PTI reported.

Mumbai's Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar inaugurated the service at the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) headquarters in Colaba on Wednesday. The buses on route No. S-145 will run between the World Trade Centre in South Mumbai and CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai daily.

In an official statement, the BEST said, “Daily four buses -- two from CBD Belapur and an equal number from World Trade Centre -- will be operated on the route via the 22-km-long Atal Setu (originally called Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link or MTHL) from Monday to Saturday."

Passengers need to pay a minimum fare of ₹50 and a maximum of ₹225 for using this premium bus service, the statement read.

Kesarkar also launched the transport undertaking's buses fitted with air purification systems on their rooftops. A total of 300 buses from five BEST depots are being fitted with air purification systems. Of these, 240 buses have already been fitted with the systems.

Earlier last month, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (ST) launched its Shivneri bus service between Mumbai and Pune via MTHL, a six-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometre of the stretch on sea and 5.50 km on land.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 21.8 km-long country's longest sea link between Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai and Sewri in Mumbai on January 12 and opened for the public the next day.

The 21.8-kilometre bridge of which 16.5 km is on the sea and the remaining 5.5 viaducts on the road on either side provides end-to-end connectivity between Sewri, South Mumbai to Chirle Navi Mumbai. It has three interchanges at Sewri of South Mumbai, Ulwe, and Chirle-- both in Navi Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)

