A litti-chokha seller , who can be credited for bringing the authentic taste of Bihar to Mumbai's Versova, recently got Zomato's response for enlisting on the food delivery app after a social media post about him went viral.

A Twitter user named Priyanshu Dwivedi shared a post about the seller Yogesh two days ago tagging Zomato.

Priyanshu wrote: "This guy is Yogesh. He is selling best Litti-Chokha in the town (Near Versova beach, Mumbai) and Just for 20 rupees per plate (Which includes, 2 littis dipped into butter, delicious chokha, chatni and salad) (sic)."

This guy is Yogesh. He is selling best Litti-Chokha in the town (Near Versova beach, Mumbai) and Just for 20 rupees per plate (Which includes, 2 littis dipped into butter, delicious chokha, chatni and salad). He is trying to sell his delicious litti on @zomatoin but he is not 1/n pic.twitter.com/Zw407sjBM0 — Priyanshu Dwivedi (@khaalipeeli) March 16, 2021

He then goes on to describe the financial difficulties being faced by Yogesh and the issues he has faced in listing his stall on Zomato.

"He is trying to sell his delicious litti on @zomatoin but he is not able to list his shop just because he doesn't know much about the process, also whom to contact for. He told me that right now he is facing financial issues and facing a tough time," Priyanshu wrote.

"He said, 'Mahine ka kiraya nahi nikal paa raha hai bhaiya, oopar se yaha sabhi ko paise dene padte hain.' He is planning to shut his shop (sic)," Priyanshu wrote about Yogesh.

(Translation: I am unable to earn even the house rent. On top of that, I have to pay everybody just to keep the stall running.)

Priyanshu then urged Zomato to help Yogesh with the assertion: "Itni badhiya litti kahi nahin milegi."

(Translation: One will not get such tasty litti anywhere else.)

Zomato India shared a response to the tweet promising help for Yogesh.

"If possible, please help us with his contact number over a private message and our team will be reaching out to him at the earliest to assist him with the listing procedure," wrote Zomato.

Hi Priyanshu, sorry for the delay in response. If possible, please help us with his contact number over a private message and our team will be reaching out to him at the earliest to assist him with the listing procedure.https://t.co/jcTFuHa5Ue — zomato care (@zomatocare) March 17, 2021

The post is on the lines of Baba ka Dhaba, a small eatery in Delhi, whose 80-year-old owner has now set up a restaurant in Delhi's in Malviya Nagar after a social media post about him went viral.

