On the occasion of Vijay Dashami, industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a Dussehra wish that was sent to him by his sister.

As per the Mahindra group chairman, this was the “best message" he received on this Dussehra.

“The best message I received today. From my sister. Worth sharing with you all. A very Happy Dussehra to you and your families. May we all make the right choice (sic)," wrote Mahindra on Twitter, sharing a text post.

The post reads: “The demon is always within. The goddess is always within. The battle too, is always within. And so is the triumph of one over the other. Which one, over which one? That choice is also, somehow always within."

The best message I received today. From my sister. Worth sharing with you all. A very Happy Dussehra to you and your families. May we all make the right choice. pic.twitter.com/RvGg7txnof — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 15, 2021

Indeed, a very poignant message.

Reacting to this, some of Mahindra's followers wished him back.

“Sir,This Dussehra, May you and your family be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganesha’s trunk; wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach; happiness as sweet and delicious as his ladoos and troubles as tiny as his mouse. Here's wishing you a very Happy Vijaya Dashami (sic)," wrote a Twitter user.

After celebrations for Navratri, it is time to bid adieu to Goddess Durga on the occasion of Vijay Dashami, a day that marks the triumph of good over evil.

According to mythology on this day Goddess Durga annihilated the demon god Mahishasura after a fierce battle that lasted for nine days.

This day also marks Durga Visarjan or immersion of Durga idols signifying the journey of the Goddess back to Mount Kailash after ten days of stay at her parent's house on earth. Annually, Goddess Durga visits her paternal house with her four children in tow--Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya and Ganesha.

Vijay Dashmi or Vijayadashami is very popular in West Bengal. On the last day of Durga Puja, married Bengali Hindu women apply sindoor on the forehead and feet of the goddess and offer sweets to her followed by applying sindoor on each other's faces.

The day is also celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Rama over the king of Lanka, Ravana.

Dussehra is marked with religious enthusiasm across the country. Ramlila, the dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram is staged for 10 days and concludes on Dussehra.

Effigies of the ten-headed demon king Raavan, his brother Kumbhakaran and son Indrajit are burnt with fireworks to signify the destruction of evil.

