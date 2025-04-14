‘Happiness, health and prosperity’: PM Narendra Modi’s wishes on Odia new year, Puthandu, Vishu and Bohag Bihu

On the occasion of various traditional New Years across India, PM Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the people, celebrating Bohag Bihu, Puthandu, and Vishu. His messages reflected the cultural diversity and unity of the nation during this festive season.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated14 Apr 2025, 10:38 AM IST
Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes traditional new years. (ANI Photo)(ANI Grab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Monday on the occasion of traditional new years in different parts of the country. He wished on the occasions of Bohag Bihu, Puthandu, Vishu, which are celebrated in Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, respectively.

Advertisement

“May the coming year mark the fulfilment of all your dreams. May there be happiness, harmony and prosperity all over,” he said on Odia New Year. 

PM Modi posted on Puthandu, “May this new year usher in prosperity, good health and happiness. May everyone be blessed with good health.”

Advertisement
Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: ‘I bow down to Babasaheb’: PM Narendra Modi

 

“As a new year dawns, may it fill everyone's lives with renewed hope, peace and abundant joy. May it bring fresh beginnings and lot of success,” PM Modi said while wishing Vishu.

Advertisement

On Bohag Bihu, he greeted, saying, “May the new year bring new beginnings, happiness and prosperity in all that you do. Praying for everyone's good health and fulfillment of all aspirations.”

Key Takeaways
  • Prime Minister Modi acknowledges the cultural significance of traditional New Years in India.
  • The greetings highlight the unity in diversity, celebrating different regional festivals.
  • Social media serves as an effective platform for public leaders to connect with citizens.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Happiness, health and prosperity’: PM Narendra Modi’s wishes on Odia new year, Puthandu, Vishu and Bohag Bihu
First Published:14 Apr 2025, 10:38 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App