‘Happiness, health and prosperity’: PM Narendra Modi’s wishes on Odia new year, Puthandu, Vishu and Bohag Bihu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Monday on the occasion of traditional new years in different parts of the country. He wished on the occasions of Bohag Bihu, Puthandu, Vishu, which are celebrated in Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, respectively.

“May the coming year mark the fulfilment of all your dreams. May there be happiness, harmony and prosperity all over,” he said on Odia New Year.

PM Modi posted on Puthandu, “May this new year usher in prosperity, good health and happiness. May everyone be blessed with good health.”

“As a new year dawns, may it fill everyone's lives with renewed hope, peace and abundant joy. May it bring fresh beginnings and lot of success,” PM Modi said while wishing Vishu.

On Bohag Bihu, he greeted, saying, “May the new year bring new beginnings, happiness and prosperity in all that you do. Praying for everyone's good health and fulfillment of all aspirations.”