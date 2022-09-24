'Best wishes to super CM...': Eknath Shinde's son sitting on CM chair goes viral

A photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant, sitting on the CM chair has gone viral, courtesy of the opposition. Shrikant Shinde was sitting on the chair of Maharashtra CM. However, the Lok Sabha MPdoused the controversy as he said it was a photo taken at their residence and he did not sit on any official chair designated for his father. It was not even the official residence of the chief minister. It was their private residence-cum-office in Thane.

