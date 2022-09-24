'Best wishes to super CM...': Eknath Shinde's son sitting on CM chair goes viral

NCP leader had posted the image on Twitter of Lok Sabha MP Shrikant sitting on the chair in front of a photo of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray
A photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant, sitting on the CM chair has gone viral, courtesy of the opposition. Shrikant Shinde was sitting on the chair of Maharashtra CM. However, the Lok Sabha MPdoused the controversy as he said it was a photo taken at their residence and he did not sit on any official chair designated for his father. It was not even the official residence of the chief minister. It was their private residence-cum-office in Thane.
The National Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Ravikant Varpe had posted the image on Twitter of Lok Sabha MP Shrikant sitting on the chair in front of a photo of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. A board kept below the photo and behind the chair read 'Maharashtra government-chief minister'. Varpe called Shrikant super CM and added, "What kind of rajdharma is this?"
Shiv Sena leader from Uddhav Thackeray faction Priyanka Chaturvedi said her sympathies are with Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis who has made a joke of the CM's chair.
Chaturvedi wrote, "They had a problem when Aaditya Thackeray was handling the affairs despite the fact that he was a minister. But Eknath Shinde's son is neither a minister nor an MLA. My sympathies with the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, for having made a joke out of the chair & himself for his hunger to be in power".
Shinde said that the board seen in the picture is movable and was brought to his father's residence for a virtual meeting. "My father works for 18 to 20 hours a day, unlike earlier chief ministers who sat in one place. My father is always on the move. Both the chief minister and I use this office to meet people and solve their issues. I wasn’t at the chief minister’s official residence or office. The official board is movable," Shrikant Shinde said.
