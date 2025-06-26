‘ Beta revolt kiya hua hai ’: BJP's Giriraj Singh takes jibe at Lalu Yadav, says ‘can't handle his own family’

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that RJD leader and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is dreaming of winning Bihar polls, but he can't even manage his own family.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, “Lalu is dreaming about winning Bihar polls when he can't even manage his family. His son has revolted. In the coming time, the NDA government will be form the government in Bihar.”

Political parties are gearing up their preparation for the assembly polls. Nitish Kumar announced on Saturday that pension to widows, senior citizens and people with disabilities would be increased from ₹400 to ₹1100 per month.

Lalu Prasad Yadav had last month expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for his public conduct and “irresponsible behaviour”, saying “disregard for moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle to achieve social justice”.

He also declared that he “shall have nothing to do with the family”.

Tej Pratap's expulsion came after he announced on social media that he was “in a relationship for 12 years” with a woman, despite being married and his divorce petition still pending before a family court. He, however, deleted the post a few hours later, claiming on X that his Facebook page was “hacked”.

Days later, Tej Pratap blamed “greedy people playing politics with him” for his predicament within the party and the family.

In a post on X, he said, “Daddy, if it weren’t for you, neither this party would exist, nor would those greedy people like ‘Jaichand’ who play politics with me. Mom and dad, may you both always stay healthy and happy (sic).”

Later, without mentioning his brother and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav's name, he said, “My brother, I would ask you to have faith that I am with you in all circumstances. My blessings were with you and will be so always. Please take care of mummy and papa, Jaichand is outside as well as within.”

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is set to hold internal elections for its national council and state executive on July 5. Party patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav is poised to be elected as RJD president for the 13th time, having led the party since its inception in 1997, following a split from the Janata Dal.

The development comes ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections scheduled for later this year.