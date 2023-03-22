‘Betrayal of everything': Shashi Tharoor after DU suspends student over BBC docu1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 11:43 AM IST
The BBC had in January this year released the documentary film titled ‘India: The Modi Question,’ which features the Gujarat riots of 2002.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor condemned Delhi University's decision to suspend the student for watching a BBC documentary on PM Modi and Gujarat riots. The varsity took the ‘extreme step’ against Ph.D. scholar Lokesh Chugh for his participation in showing the documentary on campus.
